CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

