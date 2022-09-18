Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 227,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,095. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.