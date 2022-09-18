Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

