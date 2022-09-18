Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Civeo Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE CVEO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Civeo has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.82.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
