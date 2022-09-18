Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Civeo Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 38,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. Civeo has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $374.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Civeo had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $10,264,484.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 374,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $10,264,484.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,193.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $558,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

