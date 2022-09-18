Citigroup Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.85.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 558,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $6,944,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

