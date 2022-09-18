Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 112.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,968 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Citi Trends by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

CTRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,553. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

