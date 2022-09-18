Cim LLC Sells 7,081 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $54,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.7 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE:NVO opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.