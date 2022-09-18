Cim LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

