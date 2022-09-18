Cim LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cim LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 11.0 %

PKG stock opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

