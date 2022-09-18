Cim LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,773.10 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,757.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,553.74.
Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend
About Texas Pacific Land
Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.