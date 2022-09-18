Cim LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,773.10 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,899.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,757.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,553.74.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

