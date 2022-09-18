Cim LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

