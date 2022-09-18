Cim LLC Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

WFG opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

