Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 38.8% in August

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 431,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 248,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,392. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

