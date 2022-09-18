Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

CVX stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, hitting $156.45. 43,741,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,640. Chevron has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

