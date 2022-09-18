Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.17.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chemours by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

