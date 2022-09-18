Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $61.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.