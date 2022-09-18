Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $61.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.3% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
