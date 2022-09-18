CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $10.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,685. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

