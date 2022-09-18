Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of CPTNW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Cepton has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.