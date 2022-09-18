Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Down 41.5% in August

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 891,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cepton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cepton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Cepton has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $80.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cepton in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

