CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW) Short Interest Up 46.0% in August

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CENAQ Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENQW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 74,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. CENAQ Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENQW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CENAQ Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 530,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

