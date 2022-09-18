Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Celsius Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. 1,576,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,681. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

