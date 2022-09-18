Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 369,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,162. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
