Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Up 17.4% in August

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 739,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.58. 1,030,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

