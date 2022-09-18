Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

