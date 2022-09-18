Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock remained flat at $31.86 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

