Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,297,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.