Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $338,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,343,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

