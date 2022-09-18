Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. 11,489,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

