Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,629 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 1,188,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 234.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

