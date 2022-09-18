Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,018.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

CABGY opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

