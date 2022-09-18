Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 177 ($2.14) price target on the stock.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 95 ($1.15) on Thursday. Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.22 million and a PE ratio of 351.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

