Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEVW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,800. Canoo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.