Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CANO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Cano Health Price Performance

Cano Health stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

