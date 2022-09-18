Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in August

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,253,200 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 1,748,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,408.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.28.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 1,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

