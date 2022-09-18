Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of CFWFF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.