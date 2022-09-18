Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.93 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

