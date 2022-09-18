Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CHW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 348,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 298.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

