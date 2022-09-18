Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

CHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,945. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

