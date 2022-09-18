Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a c+ rating to an a rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

