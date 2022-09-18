Cake Monster Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.46 Million (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. Cake Monster has a market cap of $7.46 million and $24,724.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00840026 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cake Monster Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,281,695,752 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
