BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

BRP Trading Down 3.3 %

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP stock opened at C$90.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.19. BRP has a 12 month low of C$73.74 and a 12 month high of C$125.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

