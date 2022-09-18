Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

