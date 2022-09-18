Brookstone Capital Management Sells 117,735 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,735 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

