Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 253,557 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,557 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

