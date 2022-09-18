Brookstone Capital Management Has $37.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 3.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 353,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.