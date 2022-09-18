Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 80,141 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.31% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.40 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04.

