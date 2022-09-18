Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 49,269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $51,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLV stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37.

