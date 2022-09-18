Brokerages Set Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) PT at $50.00

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $343,103 and have sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.