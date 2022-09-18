Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,262

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,262 ($27.33).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,253.50 ($15.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,512.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,720.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 979.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,212.50 ($14.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,496 ($30.16).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

