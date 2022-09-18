Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,388.20

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,293.50 ($27.71).

HLMA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 1,820 ($21.99) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Halma

In other news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total value of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16).

Halma Price Performance

About Halma

HLMA opened at GBX 2,000 ($24.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,183.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

